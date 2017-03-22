Artists hoping $300M pledge will mean more space to create

Last year’s rollout of a raft of cultural funding by the Liberal government was never likely to be mirrored with another bonanza for the arts Wednesday. But the creative sector wasn’t left totally empty handed.

One of the pledges came buried on page 142 of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s plan for the next year. Budget 2017 outlined a $300 million boost to the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund that the government said will help “construct, renovate and better equip” creative spaces “for the next generation.”

Prem Gill, CEO of Creative BC, an independent agency responsible for promoting the development of creative industries in the province, welcomed the proposal.

“In general we’re seeing much more of a collaborative shared workspace environment across the creative and tech industries,” Gill told Metro. “Investing in any program that brings talent together especially in the creative industry always has a huge benefit. You’re probably talking about upgrading and creating new spaces. You want it to fuel creativity when you bring people together.”

For the on-the-ground creatives, yesterday’s pledge also found welcoming ears.

Tom Chwieszczenik is a Toronto-based landscape architect who throughout the winter turns his attention to Winter Stations (pictured), a design competition challenging artists to turn a clutch of lifeguard stations along the city’s lakefront into installations.

In light of concerns over high-profile urban creative hubs disappearing — 401 Richmond, a long-standing hive for some of Toronto’s creative and non-profits, is fighting crippling tax hikes — Chwieszczenik welcomed the Cultural Spaces boost.

“It’s always difficult to get these places operational and keeping them open,” he said.

“It’s great that they’re upping the funding in this area. It’s somewhere where there is always funding and support needed. When you read about what’s going on with 401 Richmond and all those other spaces, it’s somewhere we need assistance right now.