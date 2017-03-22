Liberals pour billions in to child care in political bid to win over families

OTTAWA — The federal government plans to spend $7 billion over the next decade to help ease the burden of child care costs, part of a slew of new long-term spending targeting families.

The details outlined in Wednesday's federal budget estimated that child care spending could create 40,000 new, subsidized daycare spaces countrywide over the next three years, representing a bump of less than 10 per cent in the overall number of spaces, although it's unclear how the Liberals came to that figure.

The budget said the money could also help thousands of parents more easily enter the labour force, particularly women, much as it did in Quebec after that province introduced a subsidized daycare system.

The potential new spaces and reduced child care fees would come just in time for 2019, when the Trudeau Liberals face re-election.

The Liberals would also have a carrot to dangle before families during the election as the child care funding would hover around $550 million a year for the next five years and then jump to approximately $800 million annually between 2022 and 2028. That's about a third of what the Paul Martin Liberals promised provinces the last time the federal government made a significant foray into the child care system.

Exactly how the money will be spent will be subject to negotiations between federal, provincial and territorial governments and on how much the federal government wants to push the provinces on the issue of affordability, said David Macdonald, an economist from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives who studies child care costs.

Federal officials said the money could be spent on building child care centres, fee subsidies for parents, or wage subsidies for providers among other options to address the cost of child care that in some cities flies north of $20,000 a year.

The measure is one of several the Liberals are enacting as part of a push to get more women into the workforce and ease lingering financial concerns about how families can pay their bills.

The budget extended parental leave to 18 months by spreading 12 months worth of payments over that time and letting expectant mothers claim maternity benefits up to 12 weeks before their due date, an increase from the current eight weeks.

The budget doesn't include dedicated leave for the second parent, something the Liberals had openly mused about doing.

The parental leave measures will cost the government about $30 million a year over the next five years. Moving up the start date on the maternity benefit will cost about $8.6 million more per year over the same period.

Those measures, among others, will require an increase in employment insurance premiums that workers and employers pay, starting next year.

The Liberals' second budget also expands eligibility for student loans and grants, so part-time students who support families can more easily access funding to help them enter or re-enter the workforce, at a cost of about $167 million over four years.

Both measures will be in place for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The budget also includes $287.2 million over three years starting next year for a pilot project to test changes to student loan and grant rules to help more adults return to school.