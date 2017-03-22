Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming

The world’s leading streaming service might have breathed an initial sigh of relief on Wednesday afternoon when it scanned the 2017 Federal Budget and found itself off the hook in the government’s plan for the coming year.

Some observers had focused on the possible introduction of a ‘Netflix tax’ in Wednesday’s budget. In the wake of Heritage Minister Melanie Joly’s indication earlier this year that she was eager to find a way to both establish a tax on digital content subscriptions and upgrade Canadian content rules for the digital age, Netflix looked to be in the firing line.

But the initial impression that they came out unscathed may be off the mark.

The ‘Uber tax,’ which was one of the headline policies unveiled by Finance Minister Bill Morneau Wednesday, set the precedent for a broader tax on digital services, a net that Netflix could in the future find itself caught up in.

Michael Geist, University of Ottawa law professor and one of the country’s foremost voices on wireless and digital commerce, saw it that way.

“The biggest digital implications may ultimately come from the policy reforms,” he wrote in an analysis of the budget. “First up may be new digital sales taxes. The…commitment to extend sales taxes to ride sharing companies such as Uber, (is) a move that seems likely to ultimately lead to a broader extension of sales taxes to digital services such as Netflix.”

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based streaming service, which has more than 5 million subscribers in this country, has been engaged in a stand-off with successive Canadian governments on a number of fronts. One of the debates is whether it should have to contribute to the Canadian Media Fund and Canadian content, something it is exempt from under the current Broadcasting Act because its operations aren’t based here.

But with yesterday’s budget promising reforms in both the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Acts, upheaval is likely.