2,500 RentMoola users have rent taken prematurely due to technical glitch

TORONTO — Vancouver's RentMoola is apologizing after roughly 2,500 Canadians who use the service had their rent payments taken out of their bank accounts prematurely due to a technical glitch.
A number of users took to Twitter to express their frustration over having their rent charged more than a week ahead of schedule and the time required to undo the transaction.
Company co-founder Philipp Postrehovsky says a monthly system update conducted on Wednesday accidentally triggered the early payments.
Postrehovsky said only Canadian clients whose accounts are set up for recurring payments made with eCheque were affected.
He said the majority of RentMoola's clients do their rent payments manually rather than setting them up as recurring.
The company says it has taken steps to prevent the issue from recurring, and will cover any insufficient funds charges that clients incur as a result of the glitch.
The service, which has been around for nearly four years, allows users to pay their rent with their credit card or chequing account instead of a paper cheque.
