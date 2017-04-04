Canadians Raiding RRSPs In Spite of Penalties

(Special) - Perhaps the biggest no-no associated with a Registered Retirement Savings Plan is to take out money early before it is converted into a Registered Retirement Income Fund at age 71 because of the heavy taxes you pay.

If you withdraw up to $5,000 you pay a 21 per cent withholding tax in Quebec and 10 per cent in all other provinces. Withdrawals between $5,001 and $15,000 are taxed at 26 per cent in Quebec and 20 per cent in other provinces and early withdrawals over $15,000 are taxed at 31 per cent in Quebec and 30 per cent in all other provinces.

And there are other penalties.

Once you withdraw the money it is considered income which will be added to your total income and you are taxed on that as well. Once you've withdrawn the money it is removed from the contribution room available to you. Once the money is out you have to start over again to save it and you lose the compounding growth that you could have received if it had stayed in.

In spite of the penalties Canadians are taking money out of their RRSPs to meet short-term financial needs, a recent study by BMO Financial Group has found.

Canadians have withdrawn an average of $17,213 from their RRSPs this year, an increase of $1,305 from last year, and 38 per cent have withdrawn money before age 71, an increase of four per cent from last year. The main reasons for taking out money early were to buy a home followed by paying for living expenses, repaying debt and having money for emergencies.

Three quarters of the study participants were very concerned about the consequences of taking money from their RRSP and 73 per cent were familiar with the tax penalties but 19 per cent said they do not expect to ever pay it back.

"It's concerning to see so many Canadians dipping into their RRSPs to meet short-term needs," says Chris Buttigieg, director, wealth planning publications with BMO Wealth Management. "Early withdrawals can definitely have an impact on your finances for retirement."

For example, if you make $10,000 contributions each year for 25 years and get six per cent return a year on your money, your RRSP would grow to $581,000. If in the 10th year you withdrew $20,000 and did not recontribute that money the value of your plan after 25 years would be $505,000 -- $76,000 less than if you had not made the withdrawal, Buttigieg says.

Buttigieg suggests people pursue all other options before withdrawing money from their RRSPs such as using money from their Tax-Free Savings Accounts, setting up a separate account for emergencies or unexpected expenses, a line of credit or even taking the cash surrender value from insurance policies.

There are two exceptions where you can take money out of an RRSP early.

Under the first-time Home Buyers Plan couples buying their first home can withdraw up to $25,000 each from their RRSPs tax free and then repay the money over the next 15 years. Repayments do not start until the year after the withdrawal is made. If a repayment is not made that amount is considered taxable income.

Under the Lifelong Learning Plan you can borrow up to a total of $20,000 (a limit of $10,000 per year) over a maximum of four years to fund studies at a qualified educational institution for you or your spouse, but not your children. Amounts withdrawn are not subject to taxes on withdrawal and at least 10 per cent of the amount borrowed must be repaid each year over a maximum period of 10 years.

Buttigieg says he does not know whether the people in the survey who reported withdrawing money for a house where using the HBP, but he hopes they were.

"Before withdrawing from an RRSP speak to a financial professional to make sure you have fully considered the ramifications and to consider any additional options that may be available to you," Buttigieg says. "It should be the very, very last resort."

Talbot Boggs is a Toronto-based business communications professional who has worked with national news organizations, magazines and corporations in the finance, retail, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.