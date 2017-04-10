Special code unlocks secret on the Bank of Canada's new $10 bill website
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada has placed an Easter egg on its website promoting the new $10 bill.
If visitors to the website enter the right series of keys, it plays the national anthem and fills the screen with a shower of tiny animated banknotes.
The central bank unveiled the design for the new $10 bank note last week to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.
The key sequence to unlock the secret is known as the Konami code because it was first included in a video game by the Japanese company of the same name in 1986.
The cheat code has since been used in dozens of other games.
The code is: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a.
"The Bank of Canada's web team thought the Konami code was a fun way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation," Bank of Canada spokeswoman Josianne Menard said.
———
On the web:
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!