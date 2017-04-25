Use your accounts for tax planning

(Special) - Canadians need to understand their financial situation so they can use the many types of accounts and financial vehicles available to them to minimize their taxes and maximize their savings and the value of their money.

"With so many options available this can be confusing for the average person," says Cindy Crean, managing director, private client, with Sun Life Global Investments. "It's really important to get a picture of both your individual and your family's situation to determine what works best and review your situation every year."

The financial and tax considerations of singles can vary from those of families.

Lower-to-middle-income and younger singles, for example, may be faced with the choice of whether to save for their retirement in a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

People in this position may be saving for a house or more short-term needs such as a car. Being in a lower income tax bracket they may not be able to take full advantage of the tax benefits of an RRSP and therefore may wish to save in a TFSA, which allows them the ability to take money out and then put it back in the following year — unlike an RRSP where you lose your contribution room if you withdraw money early. (Exceptions to this are the first-time Home Buyers Plan and the Life Long Learning Plan.)

As younger people establish their careers and their income increases, they might be more likely to switch to saving in an RRSP for the tax deductions and deferral that it provides.

Families may have different goals and means of achieving them.

This could include setting up a spousal RRSP plan. This is particularly beneficial if one spouse has a higher income than the other.

It allows the higher income spouse to contribute to the partner's RRSP. The spouse making the contribution gets the deduction from income when the contribution is made but when funds eventually are withdrawn they are taxed in the hands of the lower-income spouse, not the contributing one.

There are exceptions to this if the funds are withdrawn too soon after a spousal contribution.

Another family tax strategy is to have the higher income spouse pay for household expenses and let the lower income partner use their money for investing and saving because they will be taxed at a lower rate.

As well, the higher income spouse can contribute money to Tax Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) held in the name(s) of the other spouse and any children over the age of 18 to take advantage of tax-free growth and withdrawal that the TFSA provides.

Parents can set up Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) which allow them to set aside and grow money for their children's education while taking advantage of a government grant.

Crean advises individuals and families to maximize investments in registered accounts like the RRSP, TFSA and RESP first and then look at investing in non-registered accounts.

"It's a good idea to look at your retirement, see where you will be drawing your income from, and then determine the best vehicle to use for that purpose," says Crean. "Look at your tax planning from the perspective of your cash flow. The purpose ultimately is to pay less tax over time. An adviser can help you define your goals and then find the best, most tax efficient ways to go about achieving them."

Talbot Boggs is a Toronto-based business communications professional who has worked with national news organizations, magazines and corporations in the finance, retail, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.