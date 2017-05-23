Canadians' trust in banks, institutions, remains steady

(Special) - Canadians are a trusting people. A study by Environics Communications has found that Canadians' level of trust in their business, financial, political and social institutions is remaining steady in spite of global financial and political uncertainties.

On a macro level, there have been a lot of uncertainties in the world recently with Britain's decision to leave the European Union, growing tensions with North Korea and the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

"There is no doubt that recent events in some nations point to waning consumer trust and it may be tempting to paint the Canadian trust landscape with this same broad brush," the report says. "However, the newest research finds that trust among Canadians is holding steady in most areas and in some cases trust is growing."

"Canadians' access to the country's many public services has fostered a strong sense of trust in hospitals, universities, government and elected leaders as well as trust in the news media and some sectors of the economy such as banking, food retail, drug stores and small businesses.

Overall the not-for-profit sector continues to be the most trusted to do what is right for the country by 57 per cent of respondents, followed by trust is the news media, then small- and medium-sized businesses, governments and lastly large corporations.

New Canadians have higher levels of trust in all sectors, in part from having positive experiences and being pleased with the choice of their new country.

Regionally, Quebecers are the most trusting among provinces, particularly of small and medium-sized businesses (55 per cent) and large corporations (44 per cent), in contrast to Ontarians at 34 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

Canadians set a low of 13 per cent for trust of U.S. President Donald Trump to have a positive impact on the two nations and their working relationship. Fifty-three per cent of Canadians said they trust the U.S. president very little.

"The rise of populist sentiments and policies is an indication that people are unhappy but I believe we may have seen the peak of this," Bruce MacLellan, Chief Executive Officer of Environics said in an interview. "We certainly have not seen this feeling of distrust in Canada. This is a good sign because trust is the oil in the engine of the economy."

Canadians still have a high degree of trust in the country's banking system, driven by the emergence of financial technology, innovation partnerships and the increase in day-to-day connections with consumers through such methods as apps on smart phones. Younger Canadians in particular are being attracted to the marriage of banking and technology, lower fees and the increasing number of options to pay and access money and goods.

Efforts by Canada's banks to connect with new Canadians before they even enter the country also are having an impact with trust in banks among newcomers being significantly higher than it is with the general public.

"The trust level is a good indicator of how people — those living here or entering the country — are feeling," MacLellan said. "It means people feel safe and secure. They are confident in their institutions and believe the country is a stable place to live, save, buy, sell, do business and invest. Our data tells a uniquely Canadian story — not one of despair but one of hope."

