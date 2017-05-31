Liz Weston: This money habit makes all the difference
Planning ahead is hard when you're broke. But planning ahead may be the best way to stop being broke and start building a solid financial future.
People who have a strategy tend to save more money and be financially healthier than those who don't, studies have found. For example:
—Those who thought about retirement — "a lot," ''some" or even "a little" — approached retirement age with twice the wealth of non-planners, according to a 2007 Pension Research Council study. Another study in the Journal of Consumer Affairs in 2011 found that simply using a retirement calculator increased someone's likelihood of saving.
It's important to note that people who plan don't just focus on long-term goals, such as retirement and college. They're also planning and saving for the near term, including expenses that will come up next week or in three or six or 12 months. You can't dream about a debt-free future without a plan to pay tomorrow's bills first.
"Just planning ahead for my next car insurance bill in August and socking away $50 a month means that I'm ready when it comes," says Jeanne Hogarth,
ARE YOU TOO WORRIED TO PLAN?
Anyone who's been broke knows how hard it can be to think ahead even a little bit when you're busy coping with today's problems.
In fact, our brains are wired to make matters worse when we don't have enough of what we need, say Sendhil Mullainathan, a Harvard University economics professor, and Eldar Shafir, a Princeton University psychology professor, co-authors of "Scarcity: Why Having Too Little Means So Much."
People struggling to make ends meet are so focused on solving their immediate problems that they have less mental energy to deal with anything else, the professors' research found. That preoccupation affects how well we think and makes it more likely we'll forget things and make mistakes. We fail to remember to pay a bill or a looming expense. We grab high-cost loans that make it even more difficult to pay the bills next month.
Being preoccupied with money problems can drop our IQs by 13 points, or about the same amount as staying up all night, the scarcity research found. On top of that, scarcity impairs our ability to resist temptation and control our impulses.
BUY YOURSELF SOME BREATHING ROOM
What helps, Mullainathan and Shafir say, is what they call "slack," or small cushions to help ease the cognitive load. For the time-strapped, that means keeping a few 30-minute slots open during the day to deal with unexpected events.
How you do it is less important than that you do it. Once you have the savings habit, you can start planning — even if it's just a few weeks or months ahead.
Liz Weston is a certified financial planner and columnist at NerdWallet. Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com . Twitter: @lizweston.
