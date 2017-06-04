Why you should rent instead of buy a home

When 34-year-old millionaire and luxury property developer Tim Gurner declared that millennials’ dreams of homeownership are toast unless they rein in their spending on “smashed avocado for 19 dollars and four coffees at four dollars each,” the backlash was fierce.

And it was not just because of his tone-deaf assertion that cash-strapped 20-somethings struggling with student debt could save for a home simply by scrimping and pinching and making their own avocado toast.

Gurner seemed to assume a house with a white picket fence should be part of everyone’s financial plan.

Alex Avery, CIBC analyst and author of The Wealthy Renter, told Metro that for many young people, buying doesn’t make sense (and it has nothing to do with spending money on fattening breakfast foods).

Although interest rates are low, Avery explained, house prices are high and people already have a lot of debt. And although a mortgage forces you to save, renters can replicate that in other ways — plus they’re not saddled with costs like maintenance, renovations and interest, which owners tend to discount when they’re counting the piles of home-equity money they’ve made.

“There isn’t one prescription for everyone,” Avery said. But, “There is no amount of logic, facts or supporting evidence that will convince a truly passionate homeowner that there’s any better investment than home ownership.”

We spoke to two long-term renters from different life stages who could have bought, but likely never will.

They had some great insights for those who are trying to decide between buying their first home or continuing to eat toast. (We kid!)

Renter 1: John Plumadore, 68

City: Toronto

Rent: $1,738/month (two bedrooms)

Occupation: Retired

John Plumadore has never owned property. He retired seven years ago from a long career with Scouts Canada, and he and his partner have lived in the same high-rise complex in midtown Toronto, where homes typically sell for about $1.5 million.

“I have chosen to rent because I want to be close to the subway and the downtown core, in a fairly nice area of the city,” Plumadore said. “I live in a very prime area, part of a community where I couldn’t otherwise afford to live.

“The advantages are that you don’t have to be putting money into repair, maintenance or additions. Anything needs fixing, the landlord fixes it."

He said he chose to use the 20 years of savings he would have put into the upkeep of a house into an RRSP for retirement.

Plumadore hails from the small town of Cornwall, Ont., where he said there’s more “stigma” against renters. If he had stayed, he certainly could have afforded a house.

“Maybe I’d be in a better position today, but who knows?” he said.

Will he ever buy? “Not unless I win a lottery ticket” — and maybe not even then.

“I would not want that worry as I get older, going to bed with a mortgage hanging over your head.”

Renter 2: Graham MacFarlane, 31

City: Edmonton

Rent: $1,500/month (two bedrooms)

Occupation: Occupational health and safety

Like the avocado-toast naysayer Tim Gurner bragged about doing, Graham MacFarlane believes he could have bought a home by now if he put his “nose to the grindstone” and saved for at least 10 years. But as a renter, he lives in a nice two-bedroom Edmonton duplex that is within walking distance to his workplace, he’s saving money, and has the freedom to move any time.

“It bothers me, the culture that surrounds this,” MacFarlane said. There was a time when he dreamt about homeownership, too. “In my mid-20s, I went back to school to change careers, and that was of course an expensive experience. I had a car loan, student loan, all this debt.

“I was just despairing. How am I going to get out of this? Will I be able to afford a home before I’m 50?”

But after he got a job in his field and started paying down his debt, he starting “rethinking the assumption” of his goal. Renting, he said, isn’t what people think.

Given the instability in the Alberta economy, MacFarlane is glad he didn’t.

“Renting and spending your money on beer isn’t responsible. But renting and saving and investing is a better plan than gambling all your eggs in your equity.”

THAT’S A LOT OF TOAST

Across the country, house prices jumped by 10.4 per cent between April 2016 and April 2017. Here’s what it will cost you, on average, to get into the market in major Canadian cities.

Vancouver: $1,056,136

Toronto: $920,791

Calgary: $475,516

Ottawa: $409,838

Edmonton: $377,774

Halifax: $306,240

Winnipeg: $302,983

Fredericton: $190,314