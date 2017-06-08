Sometimes inertia helps: More workers save in their 401(k)
NEW YORK — Workers are more likely to be saving for retirement, at least among those eligible for a workplace plan, and lower-income employees have made some of the biggest gains in recent years.
Those are two of the encouraging trends borne out of numbers from Vanguard, which looks each year at how participants are behaving in 401(k) plans and similar retirement accounts for which it keeps records. Vanguard is one of the nation's big record keepers, working with 4.4 million participants in defined-contribution plans.
The outlook for retirement in the country is by no means cloudless: Many workers, particularly those in low-income households, still have no access to a 401(k) plan or similar account. And among those who do, experts say savings levels broadly still aren't high enough to guarantee that most households will be able to maintain their standard of living in retirement. But some signs point to progress. Here's a look at some of the trends found from Vanguard's survey , up and down:
— Workers are more likely to be saving.
Across Vanguard's plans, 79
Nearly half of employer plans, 45
Most typically, employers are enrolling workers to contribute 3
— Lower-income workers are seeing the biggest increases in participation.
Workers pulling down big paychecks have always been the most likely to save in a 401(k). More than 90
The story hasn't been so good for lower-income workers, who likely feel less comfortable diverting some of their
But the participation rate for lower-income workers has been steadily climbing in recent years, and hit an estimated 65
— Younger workers are also more likely to save than before.
Odds are only slightly better than a coin flip that a young employee under the age of 25 is setting aside some pay in a 401(k) or similar plan.
Last year, an estimated 54
Older workers have also made gains, but not at the same rate. Those aged 35 to 44, for example, have seen participation rates rise 7 percentage points to 77
— Workers' portfolios are better balanced.
Having too much of anything can be dangerous. Experts warn against keeping too much of a 401(k) in stocks, because they have the potential to drop sharply on any day. At the same time, they warn against not having enough in stocks, because they have traditionally provided the best growth over the long term.
Vanguard has seen portfolios pull closer to the middle over time, and away from the extremes. Just 6
These kinds of mutual funds own a mix of stocks and bonds, and they shift over time to become less risky as the target retirement date approaches. Nearly half of all Vanguard's participants, 46
— Savings rates are down a bit.
The typical participant set aside 5
That's down from a median rate of 6
