Bank of Canada rate decision coming today, first hike in seven years expected

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its key interest rate target later today, and expectations are it will raise it for the first time in nearly seven years.

A majority of economists expect the central bank to raise the rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.75 per cent.

Such a move would increase the costs of variable rate mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other loans linked to the big bank prime rates.

The announcement comes following a series of data suggesting the economy started the year on a strong footing even as inflation has remained below the Bank of Canada's target of two per cent.