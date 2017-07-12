RBC raises prime rate by 25 basis points following rate hike from central bank
TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is boosting its prime lending rate by 25 basis points after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate today.
The increase will bring RBC's prime rate to 2.95 per cent from 2.7 per cent, effective Thursday.
The prime lending rate is the rate that banks use to set interest rates for variable-rate mortgages and other loans.
The move comes after the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate for the first time in seven years on Wednesday to 0.75 per cent from 0.5 per cent.
