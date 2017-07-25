Plan for summer expenses: Avoid over-spending, debt

(Special) - Summer is a great season in Canada but its brevity makes people want to get the most out of it that they can, whether it's a trip, going to the cottage, boating, or just enjoying a barbeque in their own back yard.

Unfortunately, the desire to enjoy the good weather can cause people to easily indulge in their favourite summer passions and over-spend their budgets.

Some recent polls have found that summer spending habits can have negative long-term effects on people's savings and many Canadians actually end up resorting to debt or dip into their savings to afford their summer expenses.

"People will budget for their Christmas vacation for the entire year but for some reason they don't seem to do the same when it comes to the summer," says Melanie Adams, a financial adviser with Sun Life Financial in Barrie, Ont. "People often miss or underestimate the costs of their summer vacations and activities. They get caught up in the breezy feeling of summer and spend and spend."

The best way to handle the urge to spend in summer is to have a plan. Write down all your travel plans and major events over the summer that you'd like to do and then set a budget for them — everything from travel costs, accommodations, gas, food, insurance, spending money, gifts and entertainment.

Once you've got a handle on costs, set up a contingency fund for unexpected things like an auto repair, a sudden rise in gas prices or an unplanned invitation to a party, concert or weekend getaway.

Go back over your summer expenses of the last couple of years. See how much you spent in the past. Use that as a starting point and start putting aside money each week or month during the year for the summer.

"Have a ballpark idea of how much you've spent in the past — it will give you a good reference point for what you're likely to spend in the summer coming up," Adams says.

If you've got a cottage, budget for common operating and carrying costs as well as gas, food and beverage, entertainment, repairs and perhaps new additions to the property.

If you're thinking of purchasing bigger ticket items such as a boat, all-terrain vehicle, Sea-Doo or other major summer "toy" factor in borrowing costs to your overall summer plan.

"We do see a tendency in September for people to notice they have built up their debt or put a lot of purchases on their credit cards and then they have to find the money to pay them off, sometimes even dipping into their Tax Free Savings Accounts to do so," says Adams.

The key is to know your expenses and plan for them. "Don't take money away from other areas of your budget or away from things that you want to achieve," Adams says. "Plan ahead and put money aside throughout the year. You'll enjoy the summer more, avoid building up debt and relieve yourself from the stress of having to find money to pay off big bills when you get back to reality in September."

Talbot Boggs is a Toronto-based business communications professional who has worked with national news organizations, magazines and corporations in the finance, retail, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.