Don't underestimate non-mortgage house expenses

(Special) - Almost everyone today is painfully aware of how expensive it can be to buy a house in this country. The average cost of a home now tops half a million dollars, but that figure in hot housing markets like Toronto and Vancouver can be double or more.

Canadians are taking on a lot of debt to buy and hold on to their homes. The average mortgage debt of Canadians now stands at around $200,000 and more than half of Canadians say they don't have the financial flexibility to adjust to a change in costs, according to a recent survey by Manulife Bank.

And at the same time mortgage rates are starting to rise.

With all this focus on house prices and mortgages, existing and potential home owners may be in danger of either forgetting about, underestimating and failing to budget for the many non-mortgage expenses and costs associated with buying and maintaining a home today.

"It's really important for people to budget for the many extra expenses that they're likely to incur once they have bought their home," says Cliff Steele, a financial adviser with Sun Life in Waterloo, Ont. "These easily can eat into other normal living expenses and can impact other long-term priorities like saving for children's education and retirement."

Beyond mortgage payments there are a host of other home purchase and maintenance costs including property taxes, heat, hydro, water, electricity, insurance, communications (internet, phone and cell phones), moving, redecorating, telephone, internet, cell phone, hot water tank rental and even lawn care and snow removal services.

Added to these can be other living expenses such as car payments, transportation costs, vacations, food, clothing and entertainment which can easily and unexpectedly eat into your budget.

Steele says he has noticed that a lot of people today are not just content with buying houses — they are spending thousands of dollars on renovations to get the homes exactly as they want, often by borrowing more money over and above their mortgage through a line of credit.

A recent report by Altus Group found that renovation spending in Canada this year will reach $72.7 billion, up from $71.2 billion in 2016, and will climb to $74 billion next year. Some of that spending is just to keep the homes up to date, but more than 70 per cent was discretionary spending for alterations and improvements.

"A lot of people are buying and then deciding to spend more on renovations right away," says Steele. "Those renovations can add to the debt load, increase insurance and other on-going expenses and should be factored in to your budget."

Steele recommends people set aside an emergency fund of one- to three-months income and also look at adding insurance to cover major unexpected events such as the loss of a job, illness, disability and even death to ensure you have enough to cover the mortgage and line-of-credit payments.

A recent study by Edward Jones found there is an overall lack of financial preparedness by Canadians to deal with unforeseen life events and crises such as a sudden illness or death, loss of a job or the inability to work from an extended injury or disability.

Sixty three per cent of Canadians have some form of insurance but less than one third are covered for serious unforeseen life events. Almost half admit they do not believe they have enough money to cover the unexpected or even expected expenses should a serious illness prevent them from working of if they were to experience a prolonged recovery from work.

"The key is to budget," says Steele. "Know what you can afford so that you don't end up sacrificing your future goals for immediate needs and wants, and set something aside for the unexpected."

Talbot Boggs is a Toronto-based business communications professional who has worked with national news organizations, magazines and corporations in the finance, retail, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.