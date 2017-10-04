GO Transit users to get half-price fares on TTC
The provincial government plans to announce discount travel for riders transferring between the two services.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Commuters in Toronto who use both GO Transit and the city's public transportation network will be getting a discount on their fares.
A spokesman for Toronto Mayor John Tory says that when the co-fares come into effect, people who ride the Toronto Transit Commission and transfer to GO will receive $1.50 off of their GO fare when they use a Presto card.
If they transfer from GO to the TTC with their Presto card, the same discount will be taken from their TTC fare.
Don Peat says the change will likely come into effect by the end of this year or early next year.
He says the province has agreed to reimburse the Toronto Transit Commission for the cost of the reduced fares.
Anne Marie Aikin, a spokeswoman for Metrolinx, says GO already has co-fares with 12 transit agencies in the province.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax brewery program changing the 'white guy' face of craft beer one batch at a time
-
Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police
-
Passing the stink test: Review granted for where garbage cans go in Halifax
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.
-
If you’re finding the lure of rewards cards irresistible, be very careful: Vaz-Oxlade
There are heaps of fools who get hooked by generous sign-up bonuses or the hunt to accumulate points, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.