TD Bank says vast majority of e-transfer service problems resolved
Toronto-Dominion Bank says the vast majority of problems with its e-transfer service have been resolved.
A TD spokeswoman says the issue stemmed from its transition to a new platform for the service.
The disruption, which the bank says impacted a small number of customers, also came after a technological update to provide enhanced features.
Bank spokeswoman Meghan Thomas says the vast majority of customers who faced problems can now use the service.
She added the bank is working to resolve a small number of outstanding issues.
Several TD (TSX:TD) customers took to social media in recent days to complain about problems sending money using Interac e-transfer.
