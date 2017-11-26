Life / Money

This year, restrict holiday drinks to half-price happy hour: Scorgie

For it's second challenge, Metro's Small Changes, Big Win series gets you to scope out discounted drink specials. Enjoy responsibly and bank those savings.

Half-price drinks deserve to be met with holiday cheer.

istock

Half-price drinks deserve to be met with holiday cheer.

Small changes to the way you spend your money can really add up. Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie has pulled together weekly tips that will add a minimum of $10 to your savings. Here’s the catch; you’ve got to e-transfer that money into your savings account either every week or daily … and try to ensure that you’re not paying unnecessary fees on your savings account. Ready to watch your money grow? Check out this week’s tip.

Week 2: Restrict holiday drinks to half-price happy hour

How It Works: ‘Tis the season for many after-work libations. Spiced rum and eggnog. Mulled wine. Baileys and coffee. The challenge, however, is that festive cocktails will set you back by an average of $10 each drink. When you layer five separate social occasions by the end of the year, it adds to $50 … and that’s assuming you limit your quantity of drinks to just one per outing. Taking advantage of happy hour specials, however, can sharply reduce the cost.

What to do: Research which restaurants and bars cut their prices by 50 per cent during the hours of 3 and 7 p.m.

Take Action: This holiday season, plan drinks with friends during half-priced happy hour evenings. Then, e-transfer $25 into your savings account following five dates.

Matchmaker: Combine your social gatherings with compatible friend groups so that you reduce the number of times you go out.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...