This year, restrict holiday drinks to half-price happy hour: Scorgie

Small changes to the way you spend your money can really add up. Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie has pulled together weekly tips that will add a minimum of $10 to your savings. Here’s the catch; you’ve got to e-transfer that money into your savings account either every week or daily … and try to ensure that you’re not paying unnecessary fees on your savings account. Ready to watch your money grow? Check out this week’s tip.
Week 2: Restrict holiday drinks to half-price happy hour
How It Works: ‘Tis the season for many after-work libations. Spiced rum and eggnog. Mulled wine. Baileys and coffee. The challenge, however, is that festive cocktails will set you back by an average of $10 each drink. When you layer five separate social occasions by the end of the year, it adds to $50 … and that’s assuming you limit your quantity of drinks to just one per outing. Taking advantage of happy hour specials, however, can sharply reduce the cost.
What to do: Research which restaurants and bars cut their prices by 50 per cent during the hours of 3 and 7 p.m.
Take Action: This holiday season, plan drinks with friends during half-priced happy hour evenings. Then, e-transfer $25 into your savings account following five dates.
Matchmaker: Combine your social gatherings with compatible friend groups so that you reduce the number of times you go out.
