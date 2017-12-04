Save and lessen the burden on the environment with Christmas eCards: Scorgie
For it's third challenge, Metro's Small Changes, Big Win series gets you to save by passing on physical greeting cards and postage.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Small changes to the way you spend can add up. Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie pulls together weekly tips that will add a minimum of $10 to your savings. Ready to watch your money grow? Check out this week’s tip.
Week 3: Don’t mail cards this holiday season
How It Works: No, we are not trying to be The Grinch this holiday season. We’re trying to save you money and reduce environmental waste. Rather than “batch” the eCards to everyone in your contact list, take the time to write personalized messages to your friends and family in each one of your eCards. This tip will save you $30 because you won’t have to buy the physical cards ($10); nor will you have to spend money on postage ($20). And don’t forget that there is a priceless environmental value when you choose an eCard.
Take Action: Spread holiday cheer in a cheap and environmentally friendly way through eCards. Then, etransfer $30 directly into your savings account.
The Merry Way: Want your e-cards to stand apart in a friend’s Inbox? Bluemountain.com and Paperlesspost.com have some of our favourite designs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘Good Samaritan’ shot dead trying to stop altercation in Hamilton
-
Man assaulted, robbed at ATM after agreeing to cash cheque for two men: Halifax police
-
'Will fentanyl be the reason for your next family get-together' posters under fire
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.