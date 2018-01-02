Ditch the drinks and smokes — your wallet will thank you: Scorgie
For its sixth challenge, Metro's Small Changes, Big Win series gets you to save by giving up your vice.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Small changes to the way you spend can add up. Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie pulls together weekly tips that will add a minimum of $10 to your savings. Ready to watch your money grow? Check out this week’s tip.
Week 6: Quit smoking and drinking for one week
How It Works: Welcome to 2018. We know you’re busy setting goals to improve your wallet, waistline and overall wellness. According to Statistics Canada, Canadians spend approximately $25 per week on cigarettes and alcohol. Both are undeniably bad for our health — but have you ever wondered just how bad they are for your finances? If you invested that money instead, it would add to $500,000 in your adult lifetime (compounded at five per cent). Gulp. Just imagine what you could do with $500,000. Quitting smoking and drinking for one whole week will save you approximately $25.
Take Action: This week we want you to quit smoking and drinking for one whole week. Then eTransfer $25 into your savings account. If you love how you feel, you might consider quitting for good and investing the money instead.
Your Vice: Don’t smoke or drink? Find another vice that you can slash in half.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.