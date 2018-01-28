Goodbye costly cable TV, hello savings: Lesley-Ann Scorgie

Life / Money

Small changes to the way you spend can add up. Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie pulls together weekly tips that will add a minimum of $10 to your savings. Ready to watch your money grow? Check out this week’s tip.

Week 9: Cut your cable

How It Works: According to data collected by the CRTC, the average Canadian cable subscriber is spending just over $66 per month on cable television. Though the number of subscriptions is starting to decrease because of streaming services like Netflix, the monthly costs for cable services are actually increasing. The benefits of cutting your subscription are financially huge compared to the costs of your favourite streaming service, which averages $15 per month or less.

Take Action: For this week’s tip we want you to cut your cable and sign up for your favourite streaming service instead. Then eTransfer $50 into your saving.

Team Player: If you’re a sports fan, this tip could be hard to swallow. So, you’ll want to consider signing up for a reliable sports app on your mobile device or making friends with a neighbour who has all the sports channels.

