Bringing lunch to work is a smart and healthy way to save money: Scorgie

For its 10th challenge, Metro's Small Changes, Big Win series gets you to save by staying in for lunch.

Small changes to the way you spend can add up. Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie pulls together weekly tips that will add a minimum of $10 to your savings. Ready to watch your money grow? Check out this week’s tip.

Week 10: Make your lunch

How It Works: We definitely understand that feeling when you’re at your desk and your stomach is growling. When the clock strikes 12:30 p.m. one of your co-workers announces that it’s time to head out to buy lunch. You oblige, because you’re hungry and you don’t want to miss out on the social outing. $10 later, you’re mowing down a delicious sandwich and soda. Later in the month you log into your online banking and realize just how much of your hard-earned money you’ve ingested. Making lunch is a great way to save money and manage your caloric intake. The costs will average $5 per meal. If you’re scared to miss out on the social connections with your colleagues, go with them for the stroll, then bust out all of your home-made deliciousness when you’re back at your desk.

Take Action: Make your lunch for one whole week. Then eTransfer $25 into your savings account.

Meal Inspiration: If you’re stumped for recipes, we love POPSUGAR’s $5 Meals. If you love the result, make your lunch all the time.

