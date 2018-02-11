Bringing lunch to work is a smart and healthy way to save money: Scorgie
For its 10th challenge, Metro's Small Changes, Big Win series gets you to save by staying in for lunch.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Small changes to the way you spend can add up. Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie pulls together weekly tips that will add a minimum of $10 to your savings. Ready to watch your money grow? Check out this week’s tip.
Week 10: Make your lunch
How It Works: We definitely understand that feeling when you’re at your desk and your stomach is growling. When the clock strikes 12:30 p.m. one of your co-workers announces that it’s time to head out to buy lunch. You oblige, because you’re hungry and you don’t want to miss out on the social outing. $10 later, you’re mowing down a delicious sandwich and soda. Later in the month you log into your online banking and realize just how much of your hard-earned money you’ve ingested. Making lunch is a great way to save money and manage your caloric intake. The costs will average $5 per meal. If you’re scared to miss out on the social connections with your colleagues, go with them for the stroll, then bust out all of your home-made deliciousness when you’re back at your desk.
Take Action: Make your lunch for one whole week. Then eTransfer $25 into your savings account.
Meal Inspiration: If you’re stumped for recipes, we love POPSUGAR’s $5 Meals. If you love the result, make your lunch all the time.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Coyote overload has some ranchers hanging carcasses from roadside trees
-
Video: Three injured, dozens evacuated after explosion at Mississauga strip mall
-
Wellness expo cancels talk by father convicted in son's death, Sobeys withdraws support
-
Freezing rain warning issued for parts of Halifax by Environment Canada
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.