Bringing lunch to work is a smart and healthy way to save money: Scorgie

How It Works: We definitely understand that feeling when you’re at your desk and your stomach is growling. When the clock strikes 12:30 p.m. one of your co-workers announces that it’s time to head out to buy lunch. You oblige, because you’re hungry and you don’t want to miss out on the social outing. $10 later, you’re mowing down a delicious sandwich and soda. Later in the month you log into your online banking and realize just how much of your hard-earned money you’ve ingested. Making lunch is a great way to save money and manage your caloric intake. The costs will average $5 per meal. If you’re scared to miss out on the social connections with your colleagues, go with them for the stroll, then bust out all of your home-made deliciousness when you’re back at your desk.