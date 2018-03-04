Receive a monthly return with a cash-back credit card: Scorgie
Small changes to the way you spend can add up. Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie pulls together weekly tips that will add a minimum of $10 to your savings. Ready to watch your money grow? Check out this week’s tip.
Week 11: Switch to a cash-back credit card
How It Works: Let’s face it. Not all of us spend enough on our credit cards to benefit from travel rewards. So, why not switch to a credit card where you receive a monthly cash-back credit. Cash-back credit cards typically offer between two and four per cent cash-back on your purchases, which is applied directly to your statement. On Canada’s most popular cash-back cards, cardholders average savings of $500 per year.
The key with a cash-back credit card is to ensure that the amount of cash-back you receive is greater than any annual fee you might pay.
Take Action: Sign up for a cash-back credit card and then eTransfer $45 into your savings account.
Options: Ratehub.ca has a calculator to compare cash-back credit cards to help you determine which is right for you.
