Life / Money

Don't get suckered into paying convenience fees: Scorgie

For its 12th challenge, Metro's Small Changes, Big Win series gets you to save by only using your own bank's ATM.

Planning your cash requirements can save you from paying &quotconvenience fees" at other banks' ATM machines.

iStock

Planning your cash requirements can save you from paying "convenience fees" at other banks' ATM machines.

Small changes to the way you spend can add up. Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie pulls together weekly tips that will add a minimum of $10 to your savings. Ready to watch your money grow? Check out this week’s tip.

Week 12: Use your own bank machine

How It Works: We’ve all had to pay “convenience fees” for using an ATM machine that wasn’t provided by our own financial institution. According to the Government of Canada’s research on ATM fees, these costs can add up to between $1 and $5 every time you make a withdrawal in Canada. If you’re travelling, this amount can easily double or triple. ATM fees are easily avoided by planning your cash requirements in advance. We recommend that you take a look at your budget for the upcoming month, and determine how much cash you’ll need. Then make one trip to your bank’s ATM machine for the month. This will allow you to avoid paying unnecessary ATM fees.

Take Action: Commit to using only your bank’s ATM machine. Then eTransfer $25 into your savings account.

Review Your Banking Habits: While you’re at it, why not take a look at all of your banking accounts to ensure that you are not paying unnecessary fees.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Editors'_Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...