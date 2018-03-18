Cashflow Cookbook excerpt: Cash in on loyalty at the gas pumps

Toronto author Gordon Stein’s new Cashflow Cookbook offers 60 financial “recipes” that, he says, can add up to $2 million in wealth if applied together over 10 years. Here’s another of Stein’s recipes:

Car washes are an easy expense to eliminate entirely. A gas retailer loyalty program will provide enough points to keep you in free car washes for a lifetime. If you drive a large vehicle, you may have enough credits to cover car washes for your friends — or at least snag a couple of those aromatic pine-tree-shaped air fresheners.

Ingredients

Go online to the various gasoline retailers and have a look at their points programs.

See if they have a nifty keychain dongle that lets you tap the pump to pay. Saves fumbling for credit cards in a) searing heat, b) blowing snow or c) driving rain. The dongle routes the payment to your credit card, adds to your points to fund your car washes, saves the hassle of carrying and swiping a loyalty card and gets you back on the road faster.

Pick the one you like based on both the program and the chain that has handy locations near your home or office.

Note that this pairs nicely with a rewards credit card of your choosing. By connecting your payment dongle to your rewards credit card, you can gather loyalty points on your card, while saving for free car washes with your fuel points. It’s like cheating.

Be careful to use your points to replace the car washes you were originally paying for. If you squander your points on ice cream bars, grape slushies and energy drinks, you will lose all of the financial benefits.

For interior cleaning, learn how to detail your car on YouTube. You may have some modest one-time costs for tools like crevice vacuum cleaner attachments (a necessity to get the french fries out from that narrow, dark, too-skinny-for-your-hands place between your front seats), but you’ll save in the long run and have a better-smelling ride.

Pro Chef Tip

If you have a points surplus, you may want to use them for windshield washer fluid, windshield wiper blades or other useful car parts.

Hearty Serving (for larger families)

Two cars x $12 per wash x two washes per month = $48 monthly savings

Light Serving (for smaller families or singles)

One car x $10 per wash x one wash per month = $10 monthly savings

Yield (what the savings would mean over time, if they were invested with a 7 per cent return)

Hearty: $8,304 over 10 years, $25,008 over 20 years

Light: $1,730 over 10 years, $5,210 over 20 years

Wow! Took you 15 minutes and you likely added at least a couple grand to your net worth 10 years out. Love it! But don’t gloat over this easy win. Lock in your savings or debt reduction!