Investing your savings for the future is the smart thing to do: Scorgie
Metro's Small Changes, Big Win series is complete. All that's left is to grow your money for the long term.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Small changes to the way you spend can add up. Over the past dozen weeks Metro financial guru Lesley-Anne Scorgie provided tips to add a minimum of $10 to your savings. This week, she advises on your next steps.
A job well done
You’re a super saver, but what’s next?
Our challenge to you was simple: Grow your money for four consecutive months by making microscopic changes to your spending habits. You packed your lunch, stopped drinking bottled water, cashed-in gift cards, swapped the style of your credit card and reduced the use of fee-based ATM machines. With each small change, you eTransferred money into your savings account.
Invest in your future
Now that you have a savings nest egg, you’re ready to make more thorough long-term investing.
Investing your savings for the future is smart for three reasons:
1. Retirement is going to be really darn expensive.
2. You’re going to live 15 years longer than your parents because of medical advances.
3. Costs for things like health care, housing and entertainment will grow considerably, making it very expensive to live in the future.
Consider a robo-advisor
Getting started with investing is straightforward. You need to open up Canada’s most powerful investment plans — the tax-free savings account (TFSA) and a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP).
You can open these up through your local bank, an investment adviser, or, if you love the recent Wealthsimple.com subway ads, you can choose a robo-advisor.
Robo-advisors are very popular with millennials because they allow investors to pool their money with other investors that match their risk profile. The investment dollars are then invested using computer algorithms and lower-cost ETFs. This results in lower fees for investments that perform relatively the same as the rest of the investment market.
The most popular robo-advisors in Canada are Wealthsimple, Nest Wealth and BMO’s Smartfolio. We liked MoneySense’s comparison of Canada’s leading robo-advisors, Which robo-advisor is right for you?
Contribute regularly
Next step is to contribute to these two plans, the TFSA and RRSP, regularly. You can set up automatic contributions on payday or make contributions daily. If you think you can’t afford to contribute, go back to the basics and cut back on small purchases.
Peace of mind
Last, watch your money grow through the power of compounded interest and reinvested returns.
Not having enough savings for the future is a grim proposition. But turning your savings into long-term investing will ensure you’re well prepared to enjoy life for many decades to come.
Lesley-Anne Scorgie is Metro’s financial guru and founder of MeVest.ca.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Person suffers critical injuries after vehicle crashes into boulder at Peggy's Cove
-
-
Sherman investigation initially focused only on Barry’s wife Honey as a murder victim
-
Report paints grim picture of Fukushima-scale nuclear accident in Pickering
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.