Cashflow Cookbook excerpt: Tax returns best served with maximum refund, minimum fee

Paying a tax preparation service to do your return may be a recipe for disaster, writes Gordon Stein in his book Cashflow Cookbook.
Toronto author Gordon Stein’s new Cashflow Cookbook offers 60 financial “recipes” that, he says, can add up to $2 million in wealth if applied together over 10 years. Here’s another of Stein’s recipes:
Frank had just visited a tax preparation firm and found out he qualified for a refund of $2,000. Even better, he paid an extra $130 fee and the tax preparation guy gave him a cheque on the spot for the value of his return. He was pleased with himself.
Frank deposited the cheque at his bank and his mind was swirling with ideas to spend the new-found cash. It was likely time to upgrade his home stereo system, and a bigger flat-panel TV would be great in the main room of his condo. On the other hand, he could get some cool new rims and tires for his truck …
Frank strolled into a diner and sat on one of the red vinyl stools.
“What’ll it be?” asked Roxanne.
“Two eggs, sunny side up, white toast, bacon, coffee and juice.”
“Home fries with that?”
“Yep, am feeling flush.”
“Win a lottery?” asked Roxanne pouring his coffee while wiping the counter with a dish rag.
“Nope — tax return, got the instant refund, $1,870 in the bank.”
“What did they charge for the instant refund?”
“Just $130.”
“So 6.5 per cent for a two-week loan. That’s about 170 per cent a year. Call me next time you need a loan. Your eggs will be right up.”
Frank ate his breakfast and wondered how she did the math that quickly in her head. He settled up and drove to the electronics store to spend his return on a bigger TV.
Roxanne mentally calculated the HST on her next three cheques, returned a call from one of her rental property tenants and wondered:
a) why people paid that much interest on a short-term loan;
b) why people paid $15 for a breakfast they could make for $3.
OK, exactly how not fun is this? And yet, year after year, here we are, dealing with this mess.
Wasn’t all of this income tax nonsense supposed to be a temporary measure?
If you are swapping Eurobond futures while trading Renaissance art from your Venetian villa, you need a tax expert.
Similarly, if you own a company and need to know how much to dividend to yourself or how to set up a family trust, you will need some competent tax help.
On the other hand, if your only tax slips are a T4 and an RRSP deduction, you needn’t be paying a fortune to complete your return.
Ingredients
If you have complex financial affairs, a home business, significant investments and/or a family trust, shop around for a good accountant or see who your friends would recommend. Never skimp on skills, experience or qualifications.
If your returns are simple, say, a T4, some car deductions and an RRSP contribution slip, look at the free or low-cost online or app tools to complete your return.
Avoid the immediate cashback return offer from tax preparers. Wait two weeks. Eat boiled rice. Hitchhike to work. Borrow from your brother-in-law if you need to. But don’t pay the high rates for a two-week loan.
Hearty serving
(for a large family)
Family having tax return completed at accountant:
Accountant charges $1,900 for five tax returns; two adults and three children in university
Move to less costly, well-qualified accountant for $700 for the returns
Savings of $1,200 per year, or $100 monthly
Light serving
(for a small family or single)
Single adult using a tax preparation service with cash back on a straightforward return:
Assume a $3,000 return, fee of $120 for the return and $180 for the immediate cash back
Use free tax preparation software
Savings of $300 per year, or $25 monthly
Yield (what the savings would mean over time, if they were invested with a
7 per cent return)
Hearty: $17,300 over 10 years, $52,100 over 20 years
Light: $4,325 over 10 years, $13,025 over 20 years
Get this cash working for you by paying down debt or increased savings.
Cashflow Cookbook is available at cashflowcookbook.com and Amazon.ca
