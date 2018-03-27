Women have financial knowledge but still lack confidence

(Special) - Women in Canada, it seems, are closing the gap with men when it comes to their knowledge about financial matters, but they still have a way to go when it comes to their level of confidence about their knowledge.

A recent survey by EQ Bank found there is still a gap when it comes to finances for men and women, but not in what they know. It's in how confident they are in that knowledge.

In terms of financial knowledge, the gap between men and women is quite small. On a financial literacy quiz women got an average score of 60 compared to 71 per cent for men.

However, Canadian women are significantly less confident about their financial knowledge than men (38 per cent for women compared to 49 per cent for men) and women are less satisfied with their financial knowledge than men (38 per cent for women compared to 55 per cent for men.)

Women don't have a knowledge issue, they have a confidence issue.

"Why do they lack confidence? I'm not really sure," says Kim Kukulowicz, vice-president of residential sales and partner relations with Equitable Bank. "Some women, of course, will be more confident than others, but I think it has to do with the fact that in the past women have tended to defer financial decisions to someone else and women generally seem to be more hesitant and more intimidated to come forward and ask questions. The more women can take a leadership role the more confident they will become."

The survey also found that less than 20 per cent of women believe that women and men should have different roles in managing the household's finances. Women's confidence in day-to-day finances is high and equal to men's, but in all other areas of finance such as planning and budgeting, investments and micro-economic influences, woman are less confident than men.

"This is a problem," Kukulowicz says. "In any life situation women should be in charge of their financial destiny. The reality is that many of us will have to manage on our own at some point, so we need to make sure women are confident enough to take their financial well-being into their own hands, pass on that confidence and knowledge to the next generation and be financial role models for their kids."

To that end, EQ Bank has launched a program aimed at increasing women's confidence related to financial issues.

The first part of the program involves bringing together a group of influential women to provide their unique perspectives and discuss the future of women and financial literacy in Canada. The group includes technology entrepreneur and participant in CBC's "Dragon Den," prominent personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq and other female financial leaders.

Starting early this year EQ Bank will hold a series of public events featuring each of the female financial influencers to address the issues of confidence and financial knowledge with women across Canada.

As well, the program will include the creation of a new platform where women can go to ask questions, view blogs, get the above calendar of events and generally access a library of financial books, web sites and information sources.

"Basically we want to get where women already are going — to the universities and business organizations, groups and shows," Kukulowicz says. "A lot of women in Canada will be left with a lot money but many won't know what to do with it. This is about women helping women to take ownership and control of their financial decisions. Their confidence is critical."

Talbot Boggs is a Toronto-based business communications professional who has worked with national news organizations, magazines and corporations in the finance, retail, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.