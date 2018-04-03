Canadians raiding their RRSPs early

(Special) - While the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) was developed as a long-term retirement savings vehicle Canadians increasingly are withdrawing money prematurely for short-term expenses, thereby exposing themselves to heavy tax penalties.

A new report from BMO Financial Group has found that Canadians withdrew an average of $20,952 from their RRSPs in 2017, an increase of $3,739 from the previous year. According to the study 40 per cent of Canadians have made a premature withdrawal from their RRSP.

The top reasons for making withdrawals were to purchase a home (27 per cent), to help pay for living expenses (23 per cent), for emergencies (21 per cent) and to pay off debt (20 per cent).

"This is a negative and disturbing trend that has been increasing over the years," Robert Armstrong, vice-president multi asset solutions with BMO Global Asset Management, said in an interview. "Canadians have record high debt, are becoming house rich but cash poor and are taking money out of their RRSPs for short-term expenses. This could come back to haunt them in the future."

Perhaps the biggest no-no associated with an RRSP is to take out money from it early before it is converted into a Registered Retirement Income Fund at age 71 because of the heavy taxes you pay.

If you withdraw up to $5,000 you pay a 20 per cent withholding tax in Quebec and 10 per cent in all other provinces. Withdrawals between $5,001 and $15,000 are taxed at 25 per cent in Quebec and 20 per cent in other provinces and early withdrawals over $15,000 are taxed at 30 per cent in Quebec and 30 per cent in all other provinces.

And there are other penalties.

Once you withdraw the money it is considered income and will be added to your total income and you are taxed on that as well. Once you've withdrawn the money it is removed from the contribution room available to you. Once the money is out you have to start over again to save it and you lose the compounding growth that you could have gotten if it had stayed in.

There are two exceptions where it may make sense to take money out of an RRSP early.

Under the first-time Home Buyers Plan, couples buying their first home can withdraw up to $25,000 each from their RRSPs tax free and then repay the money over the next 15 years. Repayments do not start until the year after the withdrawal is made. If a repayment is not made that amount is considered taxable income.

Under the Lifelong Learning Plan, you can borrow up to a total of $20,000 (a limit of $10,000 per year) over a maximum of four years to fund studies at a qualified educational institution for you or your spouse, but not your children. Amounts withdrawn are not subject to taxes on withdrawal and at least 10 per cent of the amount borrowed must be repaid each year over a maximum period of 10 years.

The report also uncovered another disturbing trend that Canadians are better savers rather than investors. Sixty per cent of Canadians are putting cash into their RRSPs but they are not investing that money for growth.

"That number is quite high," says Armstrong. "Cash is not the best option for the long-term. People need to get that money working for them for the future."

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is becoming an increasingly popular savings vehicle because of its simplicity and there are no tax issues.

"The TFSA is a lot easier to use and understand than the RRSP but again a lot of people are just using it to put in cash," Armstrong says. "That is a short-term view. There is a big challenge to educate people and get them to understand all the options that are available to them and which are best for the long-term."

Talbot Boggs is a Toronto-based business communications professional who has worked with national news organizations, magazines and corporations in the finance, retail, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.