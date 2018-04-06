RBC says it has resolved technical problem with some credit card transactions
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada says it has fixed technical issues that affected some credit card transactions this morning.
Numerous people complained Friday morning via social media that their RBC Visa purchases were declined.
At least one person was able to use an RBC Mastercard as an alternative payment at the same location.
An RBC representative said mid-morning that the technical problem was investigated and resolved.
The bank said it regrets the inconvenience and encourages clients to contact RBC if they experience any issues with their cards.
Several people took to Twitter to complain about the inconvenience, starting about 7 a.m. Eastern Time — about three hours before the bank said the problem had been fixed.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.