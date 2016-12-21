Mark Zuckerberg unveils Morgan Freeman-voiced AI assistant
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Mark Zuckerberg has enlisted the help of Morgan Freeman and taken a shot at Nickelback while unveiling his new artificial intelligence assistant.
The Facebook founder and CEO showed off "Jarvis" with a post on the project and videos on his Facebook page.
The voice interactive assistant takes its name from a similar AI device in the "Iron Man" films. Freeman provides its voice.
Zuckerberg can be seen in the videos using Jarvis to control lights, the thermostat and even make toast. It also plays music, but when asked by Zuckerberg to play some good songs by the much derided Canadian band, Nickelback, Jarvis replies: "There are no good Nickelback songs."
The videos feature his wife Priscilla Chan and their toddler daughter, Max.
Zuckerberg calls the videos "a fun summary."
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following highway crash
-
Signs, Canada's first restaurant staffed mostly by deaf servers, closes for good
-
Woman says she was fired from Halifax nightclub partly for not wearing heels
-
Stock up on pop and pizza: Frankie MacDonald forecasts 'massive blizzard' for Winnipeg
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!