Canada's Competition Bureau drops probe into Apple's iPhone deals with carriers
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Canada's competition watchdog is dropping its investigation into Apple's iPhone contracts with the country's wireless carriers.
The regulator launched the probe in 2014 after it received information suggesting Apple's agreements with the Canadian carriers imposed potentially anti-competitive sales and marketing requirements.
But the federal agency says it hasn't found sufficient evidence that Apple's contract terms had a significant effect on competition.
The bureau says the evidence suggests the contracts don't prevent carriers or rival smartphone makers from adopting measures that offset the impact of Apple's terms.
It also noted the market share of different manufacturers can fluctuate as new devices are released and that a number of players have entered and left the smartphone market since the iPhone came to Canada in 2008.
However, the bureau says if new information comes to light it will not hesitate to take action.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!