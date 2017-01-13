A list of when the 'dead of winter' arrives in some cities across Canada
A
A
Share via Email
The dead of winter has passed or is a beacon of hope for winter-haters across Canada. Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, says the date marks the spot statistically when there are more days of frigid temperatures behind us than ahead of us.
Here's when the dead of winter arrives in some cities across Canada:
Victoria — Jan. 3
Vancouver — Jan.4
Kelowna — Jan. 6
Calgary — Jan. 12
Regina — Jan. 13
Edmonton — Jan. 14
Ottawa — Jan. 19
Montreal — Jan. 21
Toronto — Jan. 23
Halifax — Feb. 2
St. John's, NL — Feb. 8
Iqaluit — Feb. 11
Most Popular
-
Indigenous leader and land defender Arthur Manuel dies in B.C.
-
40% of Gen X homeowners in Vancouver planning to cash in and leave: survey
-
Housing correction 'has begun:' Greater Vancouver prices forecast to drop 8.5% in 2017
-
Flu cases on rise; when they will hit seasonal peak can't be predicted: experts
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!