Life / Technology

A list of when the 'dead of winter' arrives in some cities across Canada

The dead of winter has passed or is a beacon of hope for winter-haters across Canada. Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, says the date marks the spot statistically when there are more days of frigid temperatures behind us than ahead of us.

Here's when the dead of winter arrives in some cities across Canada:

Victoria — Jan. 3

Vancouver — Jan.4

Kelowna — Jan. 6

Calgary — Jan. 12

Regina — Jan. 13

Edmonton — Jan. 14 

Ottawa — Jan. 19

Montreal — Jan. 21 

Toronto — Jan. 23

Halifax — Feb. 2

St. John's, NL — Feb. 8

Iqaluit — Feb. 11

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...