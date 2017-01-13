People around Halifax describe hearing rumbling due to small earthquake
HALIFAX — People east of Halifax may have felt the ground shaking Thursday because of a small earthquake.
According to Natural Resources Canada, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded 20 kilometres east of Halifax at about 5:10 p.m.
Nick Ackerley with the Canadian Hazards Information Service told Global News the earthquake was "very, very small."
He says it was too small to cause any damage, adding that a lot of people felt it.
People on Facebook reacted to the earthquake by saying they felt shaking, with one woman saying she heard a long, low rumbling almost like an explosion.
Ackerley is asking people to fill out a questionnaire to find out what people observed. (Global News)
