Air Canada resolves computer issue that caused problems, flight delays
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Air Canada says it has resolved a computer issue that caused problems at airports that resulted in some flight delays.
The Montreal-based airline (TSX:AC) had warned in a travel advisory that it was having trouble with completing bookings and passenger check-ins.
Details of the outage weren't immediately available.
Several Air Canada flights departing from its hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto and Montreal's Trudeau International Airport were cancelled.
On its website, the airline said some of the flights were affected by adverse weather including freezing rain.
The airline has been fielding complaints on Twitter from passengers who missed flights due to the outage.
"We are now working to get our customers on their way quickly," airline spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur wrote in an email.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate our customers' patience."
The troubles come days after Toronto-based Porter Airlines experienced a computer outage that saw forced a 2.5-hour ground stop Saturday.
Five Porter flights were cancelled and about 400 passengers had to alter their travel plans.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!