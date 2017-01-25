Parks Canada, Canadian Pacific move to cut grizzly bear train deaths
A
A
Share via Email
BANFF, Alta. — Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway are hoping to reduce the threat that trains pose to grizzly bears by doing a better job of managing vegetation along tracks.
A five-year study has concluded that better wildlife travel routes in areas with a high risk for grizzly-bear-train collisions are one of the best ways of keeping the animals safe.
Parks Canada plans to use prescribed fires and forest thinning to improve grizzly bear habitat away from the railway.
Scientists are also experimenting with new electronic warning systems to alert bears to approaching trains.
The study says there's no one simple answer to prevent bear deaths.
It says spilled grain from rail cars is not the most important factor.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!