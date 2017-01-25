Life / Technology

Parks Canada, Canadian Pacific move to cut grizzly bear train deaths

BANFF, Alta. — Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway are hoping to reduce the threat that trains pose to grizzly bears by doing a better job of managing vegetation along tracks.

A five-year study has concluded that better wildlife travel routes in areas with a high risk for grizzly-bear-train collisions are one of the best ways of keeping the animals safe.

Parks Canada plans to use prescribed fires and forest thinning to improve grizzly bear habitat away from the railway.

Scientists are also experimenting with new electronic warning systems to alert bears to approaching trains.

The study says there's no one simple answer to prevent bear deaths.

It says spilled grain from rail cars is not the most important factor.

 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...