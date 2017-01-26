Genes may help grocery tomatoes catch up to heirloom taste
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Scientists have figured out how to add much needed taste to the bland mass-produced grocery tomato.
By tinkering with the genetic recipe of the supermarket tomato, researchers think they can return much of the
University of Florida researchers have identified changes to five genes that can add much of the lost taste.
They say a tastier supermarket tomato could be ready within three years.
The findings appear in Thursday's journal Science.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!