Emera to create research centre for smart grid technologies, cleaner electricity
FREDERICTON — Emera Inc. is spending $6.2 million on the creation of a research centre for so-called smart-grid technologies at the University of New Brunswick.
The Halifax-based energy company says the Emera and NB Power Research Centre will support an Emera chair and fund smart grid research, while forging industry partnerships.
University president Eddy Campbell called it an example of a "strong academic-industry partnership that will fuel innovation and growth in the economy."
Smart grid refers to electricity systems that have high levels of renewable energy generation and low levels of carbon emission.
The company says the grid will allow consumers to manage energy use and supply energy to the electric power system.
Emera President Chris Huskilson says the initiative — which includes NB Power, Emera and the university — fits in with the company's work to reduce the use of fossil fuels, increase renewable resources and use smarter technologies.
