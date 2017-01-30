Researchers find anti-gout drug that lessens pain of opioid withdrawal
CALGARY — Researchers at the University of Calgary say a medication used for decades to treat gout could help could reduce the symptoms of opioid withdrawal.
A study published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine has found that the anti-arthritis medication probenecid is effective at reducing the severity of withdrawal in rodents exposed to morphine or fentanyl.
Lead researcher Tuan Trang says the discovery came about as researchers develop a deeper understanding about the underlying causes of opioid withdrawal.
He says one advantage is that it is much easier to receive Health Canada approval for another way of using an existing drug, as opposed to starting with a new compound.
Preparation for a clinical trial is underway at the Calgary Pain Centre.
The research was the result of collaboration between Hotchkiss Brain Institute and the veterinary school at the University of Calgary, as well as the University of Toronto, the University of Laval in Quebec and the University of California, Irvine.
