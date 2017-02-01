Whoosh! Swish! Meet Bat Bot, the new flying batlike drone
WASHINGTON — Holy drone, Batman! Mechanical masterminds have spawned the Bat Bot, a soaring, sweeping and diving robot that may eventually fly circles around other drones.
Bat Bot's creators say this 3-ounce prototype could do a better and safer job getting into disaster sites and scoping out construction zones than bulky drones with spinning rotors. It mimics the unique and flexible way bats fly and has a wingspan of a foot-and-a-half.
The bat robot flaps its wings for better aerial
Bat Bot was announced in a study released Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics.
