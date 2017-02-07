Halifax professor wins Canada's top science prize for battery research
HALIFAX — A Halifax professor touted as one of the world's leading battery researchers has won the $1-million Herzberg prize, Canada's top science award.
Dr. Jeff Dahn of Dalhousie University will receive the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering today in Ottawa.
The university says Dahn has been researching lithium and lithium ion batteries since 1978, and last summer began a "five-year exclusive research partnership" with Tesla Motors, the California electric car company headed by Elon Musk.
Dahn is helping Tesla make better lithium ion batteries.
Dalhousie says Dahn has been focused on finding novel materials to meet increasing demand for the batteries, while improving production, storage and sustainability.
The university says it is the third time in four years that a Dalhousie researcher has won the Herzberg prize.
