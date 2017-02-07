Scientists propose vast network of wildlife cameras to track animal movement
Wildlife, get ready for your close-up.
Biologists are proposing a vast network of interconnected remote cameras that could revolutionize the study of bears, moose, caribou, cougars and other large animals across North America.
In a recently published article, the authors note there are tens of thousands of wildlife cameras already in use around the globe and more being placed all the time.
Linking them up could give scientists unprecedented insight into the large-scale movements of animals as they react to climate change and development.
With such a system already existing for weather information, they ask, why not for wildlife?
Parks Canada is starting to link remote cams in its Rocky Mountain parks, but the scientists say the potential for expansion and even involving the public is wide open.
