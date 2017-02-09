Life / Technology

MDA and DARPA sign deal to develop a satellite servicing business

VANCOUVER — SSL, the U.S. commercial satellite business of MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (TSX:MDA), has signed a deal to help the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop a satellite servicing business.

The company says DARPA's Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites program is expected to be the foundation of a new business for SSL.

DARPA and SSL are expected to share the costs and responsibilities for the program.

SSL will provide a spacecraft to carry the robotic servicing payload and will manage integration and operation of the spacecraft, while DARPA will contribute the robotics technology, expertise and a government-provided launch. MDA will add a refuelling capability.

The RSGS program is expected to have the capability to perform a variety of different types of missions for clients on both a planned and urgent need.

The business will offer both commercial and government customers repair, upgrade and relocation services as well as satellite refuelling.

 

