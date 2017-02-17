Moonshot pad roaring back into action with SpaceX launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The launch pad used to send Americans to the moon and shuttle astronauts into orbit is roaring back into action.
Dormant for nearly six years, Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center should see its first commercial flight this weekend. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will use the pad to hoist supplies for the International Space Station.
Saturday morning's planned launch will be SpaceX's first from Florida since a devastating rocket explosion at a
Launch time is 10:01 a.m. EST. Forecasters say there's a 70
