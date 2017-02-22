Russian supply ship launched to International Space Station
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian cargo ship has lifted off successfully on a supply mission to the International Space Station.
A Soyuz booster rocket carrying the Progress MS-05 spacecraft blasted off as scheduled at 11:58 a.m. (0558 GMT) Wednesday from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.
The mission follows the Dec. 1 botched launch of the previous Progress ship, which crashed less than 7 minutes after liftoff, spraying fiery debris over a sparsely populated area in southern Siberia near the border with Mongolia.
An official Russian investigation has concluded that the failed launch was caused by a manufacturing flaw in the Soyuz booster's third-stage engine.
Prior to Wednesday's launch, space officials ran rigorous checks of the engines already built and conducted a comprehensive scrutiny of manufacturing facilities.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!