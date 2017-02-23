Excessive computer use has adverse effects on patient care: U of C study
CALGARY — A University of Calgary study suggests that patient care is suffering from an overuse of computers in hospitals and doctor offices.
Dr. Myles Leslie from The School of Public Policy studied health-care workers in the intensive care units of three U.S hospitals.
He found some doctors and nurses spent up to 90 per cent of their shift on a computer.
Leslie says that could lead to patients feeling neglected by their health-care providers and to less communication between doctors, nurses and social workers.
Leslie says that in turn becomes a patient safety problem.
The study has been published in the journal Health Services Research.
