NASA's Jupiter-circling spacecraft stuck making long laps
A
A
Share via Email
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Jupiter-circling spacecraft is stuck making long laps around the gas giant because of sticky valves.
It currently takes Juno 53 days to fly around the solar system's biggest planet. That's almost four times longer than the intended 14-day orbit.
After repeated delays, NASA decided late last week to forego an engine firing that would have shortened the orbit. Officials say the
NASA says the quality of science won't be affected. But it will take more time to gather the data, given Juno's longer loops. The mission will have to be extended at tens of millions of extra dollars if scientists are to collect everything under the original plan. It's already a billion-dollar mission.
Juno has been circling Jupiter since July.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!