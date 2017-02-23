Teacher at school in southern Alberta charged with child sex exploitation
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A teacher from a school in southern Alberta is facing child exploitation charges.
Police say they began an investigation after being notified last month that someone had uploaded child pornography images online.
Computers and electronic devices were seized from a home and will be turned over for forensic investigation.
Dwayne Schnell, who is 37, is charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.
Schnell teaches Grades 7 to 12 at a school in Lethbridge.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
