Blast from the past: Nokia is relaunching the classic 3310
The new phone is an upgraded version of the classic design, but don't expect many modern bells and whistles. There's Snake, though!
Nokia is back with a blast from the past for people who may have spent a little too much time listening to that Twenty One Pilots song.
HMD Global, which owns the right’s to the Nokia brand, turned back time at this weekend’s Mobile World Congress with a new take on a classic design packed with appeal for people eager to escape the yearly churn of the smartphone arms race.
The new Nokia 3310 is an update on the 17-year-old classic that was known for its rugged durability, long battery life and Snake.
However, this is far from a total overhaul that updates a classic form for the modern age. Expected to retail for around $50, the new Nokia is absolutely not a smartphone.
Instead, it’s a lean, mean SMS machine that allows you to make and receive calls, snap low-quality photos with a two-megapixel camera and listen to music – as long as you supply your own microSD card.
There’s also a mobile version of the Opera web browser, but users shouldn’t hold their breath on download speeds since the phone will only be capable of connecting to 2.5G networks.
Thankfully, a network connection is not required to play the updated Snake.
The (slightly) updated Nokia 3310 is expected to go on sale later this year.
