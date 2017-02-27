SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year
A
A
Share via Email
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX says it will fly two people to the moon next year.
Company chief Elon Musk announced the surprising news Monday.
Two people who know one another approached the company about sending them on a weeklong flight just beyond the moon. Musk won't identify the pair or the price tag. He says they've already paid a "significant" deposit.
Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.
Musk says the moon mission is designed to be autonomous — unless something goes wrong. SpaceX says the passengers would fly to the moon, but won't land on it.
Most Popular
-
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61 from complications after surgery
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl
-
Hollywood's wildest twist: Oscars end in utter chaos after envelope mix-up
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!